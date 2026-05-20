TikToker Sana Yousaf, Murdered For Rejecting A Man, Finally Gets Justice As Killer Sentenced To Death

Islamabad: Umar Hayat, the 23-year-old man who killed 17-year-old Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf last year, has been sentenced to death. A court in Pakistan has also directed him to pay 2.5 million rupees compensation to Sana's family.

Sana Yousaf was shot and killed inside her home in Islamabad by Hayat, just hours after she posted videos of her 17th birthday celebration on social media. The last video posted on her social media account showed her happily celebrating her birthday and cutting the cake as she posed for the camera.

The teenager had more than 8 lakh followers.

One-Sided Obsession

Hayat, who was Sana's relative, had developed a one-sided obsession with her. The tragic event unfolded after Sana repeatedly rejected his marriage and meeting proposals. The man had travelled to Islamabad to wish her on her birthday on May 29, 2025. However, she reportedly refused to meet him.

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On June 2, he reportedly forced his way into her home and engaged in an argument with her, following which he allegedly shot her dead in front of her mother and her aunt.

After committing the murder, Hayat fled from the scene but was arrested by police within 24 hours. “It was a case of repeated rejections. The boy was trying to reach out to her time and again,” police said, adding that it was a gruesome and cold-blooded murder.

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The murder of the teenage sensation caused a massive uproar in Pakistan last year.