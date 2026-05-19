'Maara, Peeta, Cigarette Se Jalaya': NEET Aspirant Kidnapped, Drugged, Brutally Raped In 16-Day Horror In UP

Mahoba: Reports of a brutal torture have emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, where a woman preparing for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) was allegedly kidnapped by a group of men, drugged, raped while being kept in captivity for 16 long days.

The survivor has alleged that on April 30 when she was returning from her coaching class when she was kidnapped by a group of me. She said she was forced into a car.

Warning: Disturbing Details

Held Captive For 16 Days

The woman was allegedly held in captivity by the gang for 16 days, during which she was drugged, hit, burned with cigarettes and raped. Narrating the horror she experienced, the survivor said, “Nashe ki injection lagate the, maarte peet te the, chaaku se haat kaat te the aur kai baar cigarette se bhi haath jalaya. (They used to drug me, hit me, cut my hands with knife and burned me with cigarettes.)”

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As per reports, the accused also threatened to kill her brother.

She also named the accused- Mohit Srivastava, Ankit Srivastava, and Allu Rajput. She added that two-three more people were involved in the crime.

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Rescue Operation

Following her abduction, a missing person's complaint was filed and police launched a search operation to track her down. It was only after 16 days of the abduction, that police teams succeeded in rescuing her. She was found by police in Prayagraj.

The woman was handed over to her family, following which she was admitted to a hospital.

As per reports, the main accused Mohit Srivastava also forced her to marry him.

Police said that three of the accused have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation into the case is underway.