‘Time For Ukraine To Get A New President’: Trump Targets Zelenskyy Over Russian Oil Refinery Strikes

Washington: US President Donald Trump has called for Ukraine to get a new president, intensifying his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Kyiv’s attacks on Russian oil refineries and its approach to negotiations aimed at ending the war with Russia.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Saturday, October 10, Trump said Ukraine needed a leader who could negotiate a deal with Moscow. His remarks came amid growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv following a controversial US-Russia agreement to increase Russian diesel supplies to American and global markets.

“I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” Trump said, accusing Zelenskyy of repeatedly failing to reach an agreement to end the war. “I suggest Ukraine gets a new leader who can make a deal. For some reason, Zelenskyy never does deals,” he added.

Trump also claimed that the war could have been avoided and criticised the Ukrainian leadership over the losses suffered by the country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

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The US president’s comments mark another escalation in his public disagreements with Zelenskyy, particularly over Ukraine’s military strategy and the role of energy infrastructure attacks in the ongoing conflict.

Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Targeting Russian Oil Infrastructure

Trump specifically criticised Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries, arguing that the attacks were affecting diesel supplies and contributing to higher fuel prices.

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According to Trump, his administration had asked Zelenskyy not to target Russian diesel infrastructure. He accused the Ukrainian president of disregarding those requests.

“We told Zelensky, ‘Do whatever you want, but don’t hit the diesel fuel.’ And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel,” Trump said. The US president added that Ukraine could continue its military operations but should avoid strikes that affect diesel supplies.

Trump has argued that attacks on Russian refineries are putting additional pressure on fuel markets at a time when the United States is dealing with rising energy costs linked to its conflict with Iran.

A US official cited by Axios said Trump decided to move ahead with the diesel agreement after Ukraine allegedly ignored multiple American requests to halt refinery attacks. The official said the strikes were hurting American consumers as well as Russia.

Ukraine, however, has defended its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure as part of its efforts to weaken Moscow’s capacity to finance and sustain the war.

US-Russia Diesel Deal: Trump Moves To Ease Restrictions On Russian Fuel

The dispute between Washington and Kyiv intensified after Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase diesel supplies to the United States and international markets.

Under the arrangement announced by Trump, Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes shortly afterwards. Trump also indicated that an additional three million tonnes would be supplied within a short period.

The US administration has moved to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports, with a temporary authorisation reportedly allowing shipments until April 7, 2027. The move comes as Washington seeks to contain rising fuel prices amid disruption to global energy markets.

The agreement represents a significant shift in the US approach to Russian energy exports, which have faced restrictions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. It has also raised concerns among Ukraine and several European allies that additional energy revenues could help Russia sustain its military campaign.

According to a report by Axios, a US official said Trump’s decision followed repeated requests for Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries. The official maintained that the strikes were contributing to pressure on fuel markets.

However, Ukrainian officials reportedly viewed the agreement as a unilateral concession to Moscow, particularly because Kyiv has been seeking stronger economic pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy Calls US Decision ‘Weak’, Warns Of More Russian Attacks

Zelenskyy criticised the US-Russia diesel agreement, arguing that easing restrictions without a lasting de-escalation agreement would encourage Moscow to continue its military operations.

The Ukrainian president described the decision as unfair and questioned the wisdom of allowing Russia to benefit from increased energy exports while its forces continued attacking Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Zelenskyy also warned that additional revenue from fuel exports could help Russia finance weapons production, drone upgrades, missile manufacturing and recruitment.

His criticism followed Russian strikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday. Ukrainian officials reported that at least 20 people, including three children, were killed and 18 others injured in the attacks.

Zelenskyy linked the strikes to the easing of restrictions on Russian diesel exports, arguing that Moscow interpreted reduced economic pressure as an opportunity to continue its offensive.