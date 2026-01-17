'Time To Look For New Leadership': Trump Calls For End To Ayatollah Khamenei's Rule in Iran | Image: Social media

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has sharply intensified his attack against Iran’s leadership by saying, “time to look for new leadership” in the Islamic Republic and implicitly calling for an end to the long rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In an interview with Politico, Trump described Khamenei as a “sick man” whose leadership has burdened the Iranian people and contributed to widespread suffering. While he did not outline a specific U.S. policy for regime change, his remarks mark one of his most direct condemnations of Tehran’s top authority in years.

The comments come amid continuing unrest inside Iran, where nationwide protests erupted in late December over economic hardship and political grievances. Independent rights groups say more than 3,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands detained in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, the deadliest domestic unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Escalating Verbal Exchange Between Leaders

Iran’s Supreme Leader earlier called Trump’s statements with fierce language of his own. Ayatollah Khamenei labelled Trump a “criminal”, accusing the former U.S. president of encouraging and supporting the protest movement in a way that has contributed to casualties and damage across the country. Iranian state media quoted him saying the unrest was part of an American plot aimed at undermining Iran’s sovereignty.

Iranian officials have reiterated that Tehran will not back down in the face of foreign pressure, vowing to restore order and resist what they call external interference. Hardline clerics aligned with Khamenei have described any threat to his position as an assault on the nation’s religious and political foundation.

International Implications

Analysts warn that Trump’s call for new leadership could further strain relations not only between the U.S. and Iran but also across the wider Middle East, where Iran plays a central role in regional geopolitics. The dispute underscores deep U.S. - Iran tensions that have persisted despite attempts at diplomacy in recent years.

