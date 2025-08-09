Times Square Shooting Leaves Three Wounded, 17-Year-Old Suspect In NYPD Custody

New York: Mass shooting at New York's iconic Times Square early Saturday morning left at least three people wounded. According to reports, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has detained a 17-year-old male suspect in the shooting incident. The NYPD confirmed that the shooting occurred at around 1.20 am, following a verbal altercation between the suspect and one of the victims.

The victims, identified as an 18-year-old female, a 19-year-old male, and a 65-year-old male, were rushed to the hospital and are currently in stable condition, according to an NYPD spokesperson. The police recovered a firearm at the scene, and the 17-year-old suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

Reports suggested that while the exact motive behind the shooting remains unclear, police are investigating whether the suspect and victims knew each other prior to the incident. The NYPD is probing the incident to ascertain the cause behind the events leading up to the shooting, which took place in one of New York City's most bustling areas.

In a similar incident earlier this week, a shooting in Times Square left one man injured after a dispute between a food cart vendor and a customer escalated into violence.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist with the investigation.