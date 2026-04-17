Why Did ICE Chief Todd Lyons Resign? Who Could Be Trump’s Next Pick?

Todd Lyons, the acting head of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will step down at the end of May, bringing the curtain down on a turbulent tenure marked by aggressive enforcement, legal challenges and mounting public backlash.

The announcement was made by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), led by Markwayne Mullin, who said Lyons would move to the private sector after leading the agency since March 2025. However, no successor has yet been named, leaving a key position in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement open at a critical juncture.

Why did Todd Lyons resign?

While the official statement did not cite specific reasons, Lyons’ exit follows months of intense scrutiny over ICE’s actions under his leadership, closely tied to US President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration agenda.

ICE has faced widespread criticism over its tactics, including a controversial shooting of a California man during a traffic stop, an incident Lyons publicly defended. The agency was also under fire after immigration agents killed two US citizens in Minneapolis earlier this year, a case that sparked national outrage.

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During a tense Congressional hearing, Lyons refused to apologise to the victims’ families or distance himself from the administration’s claims labelling them “domestic terrorists,” further fuelling criticism.

Legal troubles compounded the pressure. A federal judge in Minnesota even warned Lyons of possible contempt proceedings over alleged defiance of court orders in cases involving unlawful immigration arrests, though he ultimately did not testify.

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Expansion, backlash & public anger

Lyons oversaw a rapid expansion of ICE, with the agency hiring around 12,000 officers within a year. He also backed controversial policies, including allowing agents to wear masks during operations, a move critics said reduced accountability.

Concerns also grew over detention conditions, particularly at facilities like the Dilley centre in Texas, which houses families and children.

Despite ICE’s claims of targeting “the worst of the worst”, reports suggested that a large share of those facing deportation proceedings had no prior criminal convictions.

Public sentiment has increasingly turned against the agency. Multiple polls indicate rising disapproval, with many Americans believing ICE has gone too far and a significant number even supporting its abolition.

Who could replace him?

The DHS has not yet announced a successor, but the next ICE chief is likely to be someone aligned with Trump’s strict immigration stance.

Names close to the administration, including figures like Tom Homan, a key architect of Trump’s border policy, and senior adviser Stephen Miller, are expected to play a major role in shaping the choice.

Both Homan and Miller praised Lyons’ tenure, signalling that the administration is unlikely to shift course on immigration enforcement.

What next?

Lyons’ departure comes at a politically sensitive time, with immigration once again emerging as a central issue in US politics. His successor will inherit an agency under intense scrutiny and a deeply polarised public debate over immigration, enforcement and civil liberties.