Tokyo Bound United Airlines Flight From San Francisco Makes U-Turn Due To Water Leakage From Aircraft Ceiling

San Francisco: A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Tokyo Haneda made a U-turn and returned to its origin after water leakage was reported from the aircraft ceiling. The incident occurred on March 31, and has raised concerns about the safety and maintenance of the aircraft. According to reports, United Airlines flight UA875 took off from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) at 18.31 local time, bound for Tokyo Haneda (HND). However, just 20 minutes into the flight, the flight attendant reported a water leakage from the ceiling near the rear galley of the aircraft, following which the flight crew quickly decided to make a U-turn and return to SFO.

A passenger on board the flight reported seeing condensation on the ceiling, but it quickly became apparent that something more serious was amiss. "I saw droplets falling from the ceiling, but it looked like something had burst under the ceiling panel," the passenger said. The incident caused concern among passengers, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Reportedly the aircraft involved in the incident is a Boeing 777-200ER, registered as N791UA. The aircraft is 27.6 years old and is powered by two Pratt and Whitney PW4000 engines. While the aircraft has been in service for a considerable amount of time, it is still a popular model used by many airlines.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns about the safety and maintenance of the aircraft. Water leakage from the ceiling can be a sign of a more serious issue, and airlines must take steps to ensure that their aircraft are airworthy. In this case, the flight crew's decision to make a U-turn and return to SFO was likely a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

However, this incident is not the first of its kind. In June 2022, a British Airways Airbus A380 flight from London Heathrow to Washington DC experienced a major water leak due to a faulty valve in the clean drinking water container. The leak spread throughout multiple cabin sections, causing disruption to passengers. However, the flight proceeded to its destination without requiring a diversion or experiencing delays.

An investigation into the incident is likely underway to determine the cause of the water leakage. The incident may also lead to further inspections and maintenance checks on the aircraft to ensure that it is airworthy.