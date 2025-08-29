Tokyo Skytree Lit Up In Indian Flag Colours To Mark PM Narendra Modi's Visit To Japan

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Friday for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. The visit of the prime minister comes at a crucial time when the world is grappling with trade tensions. As part of the warm welcome, Tokyo's iconic Skytree was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag, symbolising the strong bond between the two countries. PM Modi's visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations, with a focus on strengthening economic, technological, and strategic cooperation.

During the summit, PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held productive discussions, focusing on the importance of their partnership in shaping a better world. "Our discussions today were productive as well as purposeful. We agree that as the two largest economies of the world and living democracies, our partnership is essential not just for the two countries but also for global peace and security," PM Modi stated. The two leaders exchanged agreements to further strengthen their cooperation, including a joint statement outlining a roadmap for the next decade. The roadmap focused on investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.

India-Japan Economic Ties

PM Modi also explained the importance of connecting India's and Japan's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups. "Special emphasis will be laid on connecting India's and Japan's small and medium enterprises and startups. Even in the India-Japan Business Forum, I told the Japanese companies, 'Make in India, Make for the World'," he said. The initiative is to promote economic growth and cooperation between the two nations.

Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba welcomed PM Modi and his delegation, outlining the cultural and spiritual bonds between the two countries. "Our relationship dates back to the 6th century, when Buddhism was introduced into Japan. We have a long shared relationship culturally and spiritually; we are able to influence each other," he said. The two countries have a rich history of cultural exchange, and their relationship has been strengthened by their shared values of democracy and peace.

The prime minister also stressed that the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit has laid the foundation for a new and golden chapter in the special strategic and global partnership between the two nations. The roadmap for the next decade will guide the bilateral relations, focusing on key areas such as investment, innovation, and economic security. As PM Modi said, "Today, we have laid the foundation of a new and golden chapter in our special strategic and global partnership. We have charted a roadmap for the next decade, with investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges at the centre of our vision."