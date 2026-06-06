Toledo Festival Shooting: Multiple People Wounded Near Old West End, Police Hunt Suspects

Ohio: A mass shooting turned a busy community celebration into chaos in Ohio's Toledo on Saturday, when gunfire erupted near the Old West End Festival, leaving multiple people wounded. The incident has led the security officials to launch a search operation in search of those responsible for the firing. The police officials stated that the cops responded to reports of a shooting at about 5.30 pm in the city’s historic district, only to find multiple victims scattered around the festival site. The area, which was packed with families, live music and food stalls, was sealed off as the injured people were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The Toledo police confirmed in a statement that cops were already deployed for the two-day event when the shooting broke out. The police team, when they reached the scene near the neighbourhood arboretum, discovered multiple victims who were taken to medical facilities for treatment. The local administration has not released the exact number of people shot or the extent of their injuries, and they have so far provided no details on what triggered the violence. A manhunt for the suspects remains underway as the police comb through witness accounts and festival footage.

The incident has left the locals shaken in a city preparing to welcome its summer festival season. The Old West End Festival is known as Toledo’s traditional kick-off to warmer months, drawing crowds for home tours, shopping and music. That festive atmosphere was shattered in seconds, turning a day of community celebration into a scene of panic.

Kevin Berry, who was sitting in the arboretum listening to live music with friends, recalled the moment the calm was broken. “Everybody hit the deck,” he said, explaining how a handful of gunshots rang out without warning. When he looked up, he saw a firearm tossed to the ground less than 50 feet, or about 15 mt, from where he was seated. The police, already on-site for the festival, moved in immediately to secure the area.

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Berry, who has medical training and served in the US Navy, began moving through the crowd to check on anyone hurt. He said he came across at least 5 people with gunshot wounds. “The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area,” he added.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day event in Toledo’s historic district that typically features live performances, food vendors, home tours and shopping. Berry termed it as the “kick-off to Toledo’s summer festival season”, a reputation that made Saturday’s violence all the more jarring for locals. The organisers have not commented on whether the remainder of the event will continue.

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The doctors at the hospitals in and around Toledo said that they were treating patients from the scene but deferred all media inquiries to the police department. The police have urged anyone with information to come forward, with victims still receiving care and the investigation in its early stages.