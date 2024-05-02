Advertisement

Viral News: New Jersey father Christopher Gregor is accused of killing his 6-year-old son Corey Micciolo.

A CCTV footage is going viral that shows the boy repeatedly face planting as Gregor forces him to run on a treadmill that was moving too fast.

The father was allegedly biting him in the head as he forced him to run as we can see in the viral CCTV footage.

Corey met with a terrible accident as he fainted on treadmill was rushed to the doctor because he was slurring his words and stumbling. During a CT scan, Corey had a seizure and died.

Her mother breaks down in court as she watches her son’s father abuse her child by making him run on the treadmill because he was “too fat.”

The entire viral video has sent a shockwave among the netizens who are showing their anger and sharing opinion in the comment section.

Watch Viral Video Here:

One comment says, ‘Every single father who has ever lost their child at an early age deserves to have at least five minutes locked in a room with this dude, unattended.’

Another comment says, ‘That poor kid was just doing what his father said and it cost him his life.’

One more viewer wrote, ‘What did I miss here? Where was mom when all this abuse was happening? What did she do to protect Corey? Why not take the boy and leave? Why isn’t she charged also?’

According to the police, the autopsy report says he died from “blunt force injuries with cardiac and liver contusions with acute inflammation and sepsis.”

Many viewer in the comment section emphasized on how this person should get capital punishment for his actions against his now departed child.

