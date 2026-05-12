Top Lashkar Terrorist Mir Shukr Khan Raisani Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Quetta

A senior leader of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, sources said on Tuesday.

Mir Shukr Khan Raisani, who played a crucial role in Lashkar’s recruitment and radicalisation activities, was found dead in Quetta. Initial reports suggest that unidentified men targeted and killed the terror operative, though Pakistani authorities are yet to officially confirm the circumstances surrounding his death.

Raisani was considered one of the key faces of Lashkar’s cadre-building operations in Balochistan. Sources said he was instrumental in recruiting and radicalising youth for the Pakistan-based terror organisation.

When Lashkar later formed its political wing, Raisani was shifted to oversee political activities and served as the deputy general secretary for the Quetta region.

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Notably, Raisani had reportedly participated in a programme organised by Lashkar in support of the Pakistan Army just a day before he was found dead.

The killing comes amid continuing instability in Balochistan, where separatist violence, militant activity and targeted assassinations have remained frequent. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing so far.