Top UN Court Says Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories Is Illegal And Should End
Israel, which normally considers the United Nations and international tribunals as unfair and biased, didn't send a legal team to the hearings.
Top UN Court Says Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories Is Illegal And Should End
