Torn Innocence: Little Girl Plays On Beach As Ominous Black Smoke Rises In Background Amid Iran War | VIDEO

Tehran: A deeply touching and powerful image of innocence defying conflict has surfaced from Iran, the Middle Eastern country that has been engaged in an escalating war for the past 28 days now, with no concrete signs of a de-escalation in sight.

The young girl in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas was seen continuing to play on a beach swing, seemingly unfazed by the ominous plumes of smoke rising from a naval base that was targeted in a strike. The scene highlighted the innocent spirit of childhood against a backdrop of regional tension and served as a stark reminder of the impact wars have on innocent lives.

The little girl's peaceful moment contrasted against a dramatic backdrop of war captured the stark juxtaposition between innocence and the horrors of war.

WATCH

Iran Kids To Participate In War

The video of the little girl comes amid a deeply concerning decision taken by the Iranian government to allow children to take part in war-related support roles.

Advertisement

Poster of a young girl ready to defend Iran amid the 1980s Iraq war | Image: UChicago Library

Children as young as 12 year old can now take part in war-related support roles in Iran, an official from Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) told state media on Thursday. IRGC cultural official Rahim Nadali said this initiative is called “For Iran” and it seeks to recruit participants to assist with activities such as patrols, checkpoints and logistics.

“Given that the age of those coming forward has dropped and they are asking to take part, we lowered the minimum age to 12,” Nadali said, adding that 12-year-old children and those aged above could now take part if they wished.

Advertisement