Tragedy at Georgia Theme Park: One Dead, Several Injured in Six Flags Roller Coaster Accident

Georgia: One person has died and several others were injured in an incident involving a Six Flags roller coaster Monday afternoon in Georgia, according to police.

Officials did not confirm how the person died or what caused the others to be injured at Six Flags Over Georgia, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta. Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department's major crimes unit are investigating.

A Six Flags spokesperson said the park and local authorities responded immediately and that they are fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate.

“We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today,” the spokesperson said.

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Authorities and Six Flags did not identify the roller coaster. However, local TV stations showed video of passengers being evacuated from the Goliath coaster.

The roller coaster, which was opened in 2006, reaches top speeds of 70 mph (about 113 kph) and heights of 200 feet (61 meters), the park's website reports. During about 3 1/2 minutes, riders “navigate through razor-sharp turns and soar over colossal hills,” according to the website.

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“I cannot imagine the horror the patrons and employees witnessed today, and my heart aches for the family who lost a loved one,” Lisa Cupid, Cobb County Board of Commissioners chairwoman, said in a statement. She added that next of kin have been notified.

The amusement park is a major part of the county's tourism and brings in visitors from across the Southeast, Cupid said.

“We are all grappling with how something so devastating could happen at a place that has given generations of families such happy memories,” she said.

This death would be at least the seventh at the Georgia park, including one in 2006 in which a man had a likely heart attack on the Goliath coaster, according to the Doan Law Firm, which focuses on amusement park accidents.

It also comes less than two weeks after Six Flags Magic Mountain, in Southern California, announced that it is retiring its famous X2 roller coaster amid lawsuits alleging serious brain injury caused by the ride. The park had settled one wrongful-death lawsuit from the family of a 22-year-old man who died after riding the coaster in 2022.