Tragic Video Captures How Fire Ripped Through Bangkok Pub As People Scream In Horror

Bangkok: Harrowing videos of the deadly fire at a Bangkok pub have emerged, capturing the moments a fire ripped through the crowded pub located in Chatuchak district in the early hours of Monday. The footage captured flames erupting near the entrance and thick smoke filling the venue within seconds, with crowds desperately trying to escape, plunging the popular nightlife spot into massive chaos. At least 27 people lost their lives in the blaze at the Na Ladprao venue in the north of the Thai capital, before emergency crews managed to bring it under control.

The local officials stated that the majority of the victims died while trying to flee through the pub’s bathroom. Apart from the dead, dozens more were injured as firefighters battled the inferno for around 35 minutes to bring it under control. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the scene and confirmed the death toll, saying the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The videos have since circulated online, drawing shock and scrutiny over safety standards in Bangkok’s entertainment venues.

The footage, shared by the witnesses, shows thick black smoke billowing into the sky as patrons pushed toward the exit. The fire was reported around midnight and rapidly engulfed the interior, leaving little time for those inside to get out.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul travelled to the scene and confirmed the death toll. He stated that several people injured in the incident had been taken to hospital and that an investigation into how the fire started was already under way.

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Blaze Breaks Out At Na Ladprao Pub

According to reports, the fire broke out at the Na Ladprao pub in northern Bangkok, one of the city’s popular late-night spots. The officials stated that the firefighter crews were called shortly after midnight and it took them about half an hour to contain the flames.

Videos shared online showed the front door of the pub alight, with smoke surging outwards as people were seen running. The firefighters asserted that the thick smoke dropped the visibility inside, causing them difficulty in the rescue operation.

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In the aftermath, photographs revealed the extent of the damage, as the tables and chairs inside the pub were charred, and the interior was gutted. Many of those who died were found in the restrooms at the back of the building, PM Anutin said.

Smoke From Circuit Breaker, Then An Explosion

Speaking to reporters at the site, PM Anutin Charnvirakul stated that 27 people had died and that a number of others had been hospitalised with injuries. He recounted what a musician performing at the pub had informed him, saying, “He saw smoke coming out of a circuit breaker near the stage before the power went out, then an explosion was heard and thick smoke quickly filled the place.”

The Prime Minister added that the cause of the fire was still being investigated. The fire and police officials are examining electrical systems, emergency exits and crowd capacity as part of the inquiry.

Pattern Of Nightclub Tragedies In Thailand

The Na Ladprao fire has revived painful memories of previous disasters in Thailand’s entertainment venues. In 2022, 14 people were killed when a fire swept through a music pub in the east of the country.

Over a decade earlier, on New Year’s Eve 2009, a blaze at the Santika nightclub in Bangkok claimed 66 lives and left over 200 people injured. The fire was believed to have been started by an indoor fireworks display during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the deadly fire in Bangkok Monday’s deaths have raised serious questions about safety enforcement in crowded bars and clubs, particularly around ventilation, exit routes and fire suppression systems. The officials said that the investigation would look at whether the Na Ladprao pub had met required safety standards.