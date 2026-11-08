Egypt Train Collision: 4 Killed, 88 Injured As Two Passenger Trains Collide In Giza Province
At least four people were killed and 88 injured after two passenger trains collided in Egypt's Giza province, south of Cairo. One train derailed in the crash. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi ordered a prompt investigation as rescue teams rushed to clear the wreckage.
- World News
- 1 min read
Cairo: At least four people were killed and almost 90 others were injured when two trains collided Sunday south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, authorities said.
The crash occurred in al-Ayyat district in Giza province, about 52 kilometers (32 miles) south of Cairo, when a train traveling to the southwestern Fayoum province crashed into the rear of a train heading to the southern province of Aswan, according to the Transportation Ministry. One of the trains derailed, it said, but did not specify which.
The Health Ministry said at least four people were killed and 88 others were wounded. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, it said.
President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a social media post that he ordered a prompt investigation into the crash to hold those responsible accountable.
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Emergency teams and cranes were dispatched to the scene to clear the wreckage and restore train services to their normal schedule as soon as possible, the Egyptian Railway Authority said.
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Last September, a train driver and his assistant were injured after two freight trains collided in the same district.