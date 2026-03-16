Trapped In Tehran: How Trump’s Iran Strategy Is Backfiring Ahead Of US Midterms As US President Hunts To Exit War | Image: Reuters

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump's confident attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran is proving to be a trouble for him just months ahead of the mid-term elections in November. It has been 17 days since the war started and while Trump claims that Iranian military has been left battered and the conflict is nearing a successful end, his political position back home is equally crippled.

Trump's aggressive campaign against the Middle Eastern country has stirred up trouble for him since the war has created tremendous economic and political challenges for his government.

There is widespread domestic backlash and growing instability in America, with analysts predicting that Trump's Republican Party may lose the House of Representative to the Democratic Party following the mid-term elections.

Rising Oil Prices

While Trump claims victory, Iran has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, affecting energy prices in America and other counties. The blockade has sent shockwaves through global markets. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime corridor in Iran through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Disruptions in this route is affecting the global energy supply chain.

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The price of oil has crossed $100 per barrel.

American Casualties

Americans have laid down their lives fighting the war in the Middle East, raising significant questions among the American public regarding the strategic justification and necessity of these sacrifices.

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Protests In America

People protest against Iran war on the streets of New york | Image: X

Soon after US and Israel launched a joint operation against Iran on February 28, Americans rallied on the streets, expressing their displeasure over the war. People were seen marching with banners reading, “Hands Off Iran”, "Trump Must Go Now", "Stop The War on Iran" and "No Regime Change War".

The protesters urged the government to spend money on education and other national priorities, instead of on war.

Some claimed that Iran poses no threat to the United States of America, adding that it is the government of US which is bombing and starving children in Iran. Social organisation The People's Forum said, “The Trump administration, along with Israel has launched an unprovoked, illegal war on Iran…we reject another endless war! ”

“The biggest threat to peace today is the U.S., Israel, and their allies who start wars at their own will,” it added.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani also condemned the military strikes on Iran, calling it a “catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression”. In a post on X, Mamdani said, “Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace.”

‘Operation Epic Fury’

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”