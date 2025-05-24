Travel Bookings to Japan Plunge Amid Earthquake Prediction from Comic Book

Travel bookings to Japan have seen a significant decline this summer following a prediction of an impending earthquake made in a comic book.

Holiday reservations from several Asian countries have dropped drastically due to widespread viral content on social media about the quake prediction featured in the manga graphic novel The Future I Saw.

The content including YouTube videos and Facebook posts have not only garnered considerable attention but have also led many travelers to reconsider their plans to visit Japan.

What Has the Book Predicted?

In the novel, manga artist Ryo Tatsuki predicts a major earthquake and tsunami that would inundate Japan in July 2025. Some social media users have claimed that Tatsuki previously predicted the 2011 Japan earthquake.

Originally published in 1999, the novel was republished in 2021 with additional content.

The new edition has sparked renewed interest, with social media users warning others to avoid traveling to Japan during the summer months.

How Will the Prediction Affect Japan's Tourism Sector?

The fear surrounding Tatsuki’s catastrophic prediction is expected to negatively impact Japan’s tourism sector this season.

According to data from Bloomberg Intelligence based on ForwardKeys analysis, airline bookings from Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong have dropped by an average of 50% since April compared to the same period last year.

Weekly arrival bookings for late June to early July have also been severely affected, with a reported decline of over 80%.

What Are Officials Saying?

Officials in Japan have urged the public not to believe these rumors.

Yoshihiro Murai, Governor of Miyagi Prefecture, acknowledged that speculation about the earthquake is starting to affect tourism and encouraged travelers not to take the predictions seriously.

Japan's Meteorological Agency also dismissed the claims, stating that current scientific methods do not allow for accurate long-term earthquake predictions.