Travellers Trapped As Israel-Iran Conflict Closes Airports, Creates Havoc For Passengers And Airlines

Tel Aviv: The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran has thrown the Middle East into turmoil, with far-reaching consequences for global travel. Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets, including a nuclear enrichment facility near Qom, have prompted retaliatory attacks from Iran, sending shockwaves throughout the region.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, many countries in the Middle East have closed their airspace, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded. Dozens of airports have suspended or severely reduced operations, causing widespread disruptions to travel plans.

Aimal Hussein, a 55-year-old Afghan businessman, found himself trapped in Iran after Israeli strikes landed near his hotel in Qom. "Flights, markets, everything is closed, and I am living in the basement of a small hotel," he said, struggling to find a way back home. His experience is echoed by many others, including Indian students like Arsalan Ahmed, who are desperate to escape the conflict zone.

Airlines And Airports In Crisis

The crisis has forced airlines to reroute or cancel flights, with many passengers left uncertain about their travel plans. Zvika Berg, an Israeli traveller, was on an El Al flight from New York to Israel when the pilot announced that they would be diverted to Larnaca, Cyprus. "I'm debating what to do," Berg said, reflecting the uncertainty faced by many travellers.

Israel's main international airport, Ben Gurion, has been closed "until further notice," stranding over 50,000 Israeli travellers abroad. The country's three airlines have relocated their jets to Larnaca, adding to the chaos.