'Tried To Assassinate Trump': US Claims Amid Clashes With Iran At UN's Emergency Security Council Meeting

Geneva: A heated exchange of words broke out between the United States, Israel and Iran during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Saturday as escalating military exchanges between Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran deepened fears of a wider regional conflict.

The session was convened after coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across Iran and subsequent retaliatory missile attacks by Tehran disrupted large parts of the Middle East. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the architect of the country's anti-US stance, was killed in the joint military operation, carried out by the United States and Israel.

Iran Ambassador Condemned The Strikes

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz defended the strikes, calling them lawful and necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. As Waltz was about to take the floor on the 'Operation Epic Fury',

Iran's Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani addressed Waltz, stating, "I advise the representative of the United States to be polite, it will be better for yourself and the country you represent."

Iravani strongly condemned the strikes, accusing the United States and Israel of targeting civilian-populated areas in multiple cities. “This is not only an act of aggression; it is a war crime and a crime against humanity,” Iravani told the Council. He also engaged in a brief verbal exchange with the US envoy before delivering his formal remarks.

Iran Attempted To Assassinate Trump: Mike Waltz

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That principle is not a matter of politics, it is a matter of global security,” Waltz told the Council. He accused Tehran of waging decades of “bloodshed and mass murder” and alleged that the Iranian leadership had attempted to target US President Donald Trump.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted, “Death to America.” At every turn, at every opening of its Parliament, it has sought to eradicate the State of Israel. It has waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder," Waltz said, holding Iran responsible for a series of unprovoked armed attacks targeting the United States and Israel, violations of the UN Charter, and threats to international peace and security across the Middle East.

"It has even attempted to assassinate the US President, President Trump," Waltz claimed, adding that it has done so "not only directly but through its proxies seeking to hide and mask its bad actions while publicly claiming to be a victim."

"The United States has made every effort to negotiate a peaceful negotiation of this conflict with Iran. But Iran has failed to take that opportunity," Waltz said.

Israel Ambassador Calls Strikes 'Necessary'

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, defended the airstrikes as necessary to counter what he described as an existential threat.

“We are stopping extremism before it becomes unstoppable,” Danon said. “No radical regime armed with nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles can be allowed to threaten our people or the world.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged restraint, warning that further escalation could have severe consequences for civilians and regional stability.

“Everything must be done to prevent a wider conflict,” Guterres said, adding that violations of sovereignty and international law risked destabilising the broader Middle East.

The emergency meeting was requested by Bahrain, France, Russia, China and Colombia.

Iran has declared 40 days of national mourning as Khamenei died in the US-Israeli strikes, and authorities have heightened security across major cities as uncertainty surrounds the succession process.