Triple Murder Horror: Punjabi Teen Kills Parents, Grandmother In Texas; Brother Escapes ‘Murder Bid’, Alerts Cops

A 19-year-old man of Punjabi origin has been arrested in Texas for allegedly shooting his parents and grandmother inside their family home before attempting to kill his elder brother in a shocking triple homicide that has stunned both the local community and residents of his ancestral village in Punjab.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Chopra, was taken into custody after a police pursuit following the killings at the family's residence in Alton, Texas. Authorities have charged him with capital murder of multiple persons, attempted capital murder, evading arrest and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.

What Happened?

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, the incident unfolded on the night of June 16 when Chopra's 21-year-old brother called 911 and reported that his younger sibling had allegedly killed members of their family and fled the house in a white Lexus.

Responding officers discovered two bodies inside the residence. A third victim was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to injuries. Investigators later identified the deceased as Chopra's father Sweeta Ram (56), mother Kamlesh Rani (46) and grandmother Minder Kaur (73). All three died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to officials.

Advertisement

Authorities also revealed that Chopra allegedly fired at his elder brother but missed, allowing him to escape and alert police.

Arrest After Police Chase

Following the emergency call, Alton police located Chopra's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Investigators say he fled, triggering a police chase that ended when his vehicle crashed into two other cars. A handgun believed to be connected to the shootings was recovered near the crash site.

Advertisement

Two people injured in the collision were hospitalised.

Family Had Roots In Punjab

The tragedy has reverberated in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, where the family traced its roots to Lakhpur village near Banga. Residents told local media that the family had visited the village only a few months ago.

The accused's father, Sweeta Ram, was reportedly a well-known businessman in Texas who owned hospitality-related businesses and was regarded as a respected member of the local community.

Motive Yet To Be Established

Officials have not disclosed a motive behind the killings. Authorities said Chopra was a student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and investigators are continuing to examine what led to the alleged attack. No prior police complaints had been reported from the family's residence, according to local law enforcement.