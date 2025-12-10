'Trophy Chor': London Police Stop And Search Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi's Car, Internet Erupts In Memefest

London: In a fresh diplomatic embarrassment for Pakistan, British authorities stopped and searched the vehicle of Pakistani Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, during his visit to London. A video circulating on social media showed London Police halting Naqvi’s car and conducting a thorough security inspection before allowing it to proceed, triggering widespread mockery and raising questions over Pakistan’s global standing.

While the exact reason for the inspection remains unclear, the incident has fuelled speculation about whether it was a routine security procedure or a sign of Pakistan’s declining credibility. Neither London nor Islamabad has issued an official statement regarding the issue.

Mohsin Naqvi is also the Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board and is the chief of the Asian Cricket Council. He earlier this year got the tag of ‘trophy chor’ online for taking with him the Asia Cup trophy, which had been won by India by defeating Pakistan in the final match. He had taken the trophy after India refused to collect it from him.

‘Day Without Humiliation Is A Day Wasted For Pakistan’

The humiliation of the Pakistani minister in London garnered widespread mockery on social media. A social media user said, “His documents were checked and car was thoroughly checked for more stolen items. A day without humiliation is day wasted for Pakistan.”

Another comment read, “This is how Pak Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi received a respectful and warm welcome at the British Foreign Office. Reportedly his car was thoroughly inspected for unwanted items like explosives before he was allowed to enter the premises.”

An X user said Naqvi's car was being checked more thoroughly than a terrorist's, adding, “The world knows what their history is and who actually they are.”

WATCH VIDEO