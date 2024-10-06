sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:18 IST, October 6th 2024

Tropical Storm Milton Could Hit Florida as a Major Hurricane Midweek

People across Florida were given notice Sunday that Milton, for now just a tropical storm off the coast of Mexico, could intensify rapidly into a major hurricane before slamming midweek into the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP
