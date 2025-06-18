Trump Addresses Possibility of Military Action Against Iran, Says 'We're Not Looking for Long-Term War'

As concerns grow among some of US President Donald Trump’s supporters about the United States being pulled into a prolonged conflict with Iran, the president has sought to clarify his stance. In a recent press conference, Trump emphasized his primary goal is preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while leaving open the possibility of limited military action.

A Clear Priority: Stopping Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions

Trump was direct when addressing questions about rising tensions with Iran. “I only want one thing: Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon,” he stated firmly. This focus on Iran’s nuclear capabilities has been a consistent theme of his administration’s foreign policy. Trump has repeatedly warned that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose a significant threat to global stability, a sentiment echoed in recent statements where he claimed Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons could lead to “terror all over the world” if not addressed.

The American president’s remarks come amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Short-Term Action, Not Long-Term War

Some of Trump’s supporters, particularly those who value his “America First” approach, have expressed unease about the U.S. being drawn into another extended Middle Eastern conflict. Addressing these concerns, Trump said, “We’re not looking for long-term war.” While this statement reassured some, it also left room for interpretation, as the American president did not rule out shorter military engagements.

The U.S. has increased its military presence in the Middle East, with additional naval and air assets deployed to the region. This move is seen as both a deterrent and a preparation for possible strikes, though Trump remained ambiguous about his plans. “You don’t know what I’ll do—maybe I will, maybe I won’t,” he said when pressed about potential military action.