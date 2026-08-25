Trump Admin Plans to Revoke Up to 2 Lakh Tourist, Business Visas of Foreigners Seeking Asylum

Washington: President Donald Trump's administration said on ‌Monday it planned to revoke the non-immigrant visas of foreigners who have applied for or are currently seeking asylum status in the U.S., marking its latest step in a sweeping immigration crackdown.

A State Department spokesman said it was ​coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security "to identify and revoke the non-immigrant visas of foreigners ​who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors, but ⁠then file for asylum to stay here permanently."

The State Department statement did not specify the number ​of visas that will be revoked in the process.

The Associated Press put the number of foreigners whose business ​and tourism visas is planned to be revoked at up to 200,000, which if materialized, would be the largest single mass revocation of visas in U.S. history. The AP cited State Department documents and two U.S. officials.

Advertisement

The State Department will revoke ​so-called B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 whose holders have sought asylum or ​are now seeking asylum, the AP report added. The B1 and B2 non-immigrant visas are issued for business and tourism ‌travel.

The visa ⁠revocations would not necessarily result in immediate deportation, the AP report said, adding that most of those with asylum cases currently pending would be re-categorized but would lose their status as business or tourism travelers.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau alleged on X that the American immigration ​system "has long been swamped by ​frivolous asylum claims."

The ⁠State Department said earlier this month that under the Trump administration, it has revoked more than 175,000 visas of foreign nationals.

Trump has pursued an immigration crackdown that ​includes revocations of visas and green cards and an aggressive deportation drive. He says ​the crackdown ⁠aims to improve domestic security.

Rights groups say the crackdown has violated free speech and due process rights and created an unsafe environment, particularly for ethnic minorities, who have raised concerns about racial profiling.