Washington: A Washington, DC, renovation fund linked to US President Donald Trump received a USD 300 million infusion from an undisclosed source in September, with existing records failing to identify the contributor and the administration declining to reveal the donor's identity, The New York Times reported.

According to The New York Times, the money was deposited into a National Park Service bank account that has been utilised to finance several of Trump's preferred initiatives, including the White House ballroom project and refurbishment work at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Originally established to gather charitable contributions for national parks, the account historically took in under USD 100 million annually. However, since Trump returned to the presidency in 2025, the fund has accumulated roughly USD 790 million.

The sudden surge in funds was brought to light by Tony Irish, a veteran attorney at the Department of the Interior. He noted that while the department had anticipated around USD 50 million in contributions during September, the account actually received approximately USD 347 million.

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"Are the donors seeking certain government benefits?" Irish told The New York Times. "We just don't know, because of the lack of transparency."

Meanwhile, a report by The Washington Post noted that major contributors to Trump's capital renovation initiatives include technology giants Apple, NVIDIA, Google and Microsoft, alongside defence contractor Lockheed Martin.

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This National Park Service fund operates separately from the Trust for the National Mall, a non-profit organisation raising pledges specifically for the White House Ballroom.

Neither the White House nor the Department of the Interior agreed to disclose details regarding the individual donors, instead commending Donald Trump for his push to turn the US capital into a "shining beacon".

"President Donald J. Trump has done more to make our nation's capital a shining beacon than any other president in the history of this country," a spokesperson said. "While other administrations have let the city fall into decay, President Trump has made Washington, D.C., safe and beautiful again, and we should all be grateful to have an expert builder in the White House."