Trump Administration to Aggressively Revoke Visas of Chinese Students

The United States announced plans to “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students” in a sharp escalation of tensions with Beijing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday. The move targets Chinese students, particularly those with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or studying sensitive subjects, and signals a new phase in the growing confrontation between Washington and China.

Rubio explained the decision in a statement, saying, “We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.” He added that the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security will work together on enforcing the visa revocations.

A look at China's response

China quickly responded with strong opposition. On Thursday, Beijing lodged a formal protest with the US, condemning the move as “politically motivated and discriminatory.” The announcement threatens to undermine recent efforts between the two countries to ease tensions, including a 90-day truce over tariff disputes declared just weeks ago.

Here is what you need to know

This visa crackdown is part of a broader series of actions by the Trump administration aimed at limiting foreign students’ ability to study in the United States. Earlier measures included ordering US embassies to pause new student visa appointments and revoking Harvard University’s authority to enroll international students—a ban later halted by a federal judge.