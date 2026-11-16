Trump Administration to Name NVIDIA, Microsoft Among Over Two Dozen AI 'National Champions': Report

Washington: The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to designate Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic, along with more than two dozen other American companies, as artificial intelligence "national champions", a strategic initiative aimed at helping US technology firms expand into overseas markets and compete with Chinese rivals.

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, the formal announcement is expected within the coming week, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick set to lead the announcement, although the timeline remains subject to change.

The programme aims to encourage foreign governments and commercial entities to adopt US-developed artificial intelligence systems rather than Chinese alternatives.

The framework brings together American processors, AI architectures and related products into streamlined packages to simplify procurement for foreign buyers.

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Companies selected for this status may receive expedited authorisations for export licences, official support for international operations and eligibility for federal funding mechanisms, as detailed on the Commerce Department's initiative portal.

Initially unveiled approximately a year ago as a key component of the Trump administration's broader technology strategy, the specific list of designated companies had remained undisclosed until now.

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The initiative underscores Washington's determination to expand the global reach of American AI innovation amid growing strategic competition with Beijing.

Chinese competitors, including Huawei Technologies, have aggressively expanded into overseas markets across Europe and Latin America to strengthen their position in the global technology landscape.

Nvidia's anticipated selection comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny of the company and evolving US frameworks governing exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

Nvidia's hardware powers many of the world's most sophisticated AI systems, making its products highly sought after.

President Donald Trump has frequently praised the company and its Chief Executive, Jensen Huang, for building a domestic technology giant that plays a crucial role in the AI revolution.

However, concerns over national security and potential vulnerabilities that could allow Chinese entities to obtain high-end Nvidia components through export-control loopholes have prompted calls for stricter restrictions.

The Wall Street Journal noted that disclosures concerning Huang's alleged links to a Chinese intelligence operative have intensified pressure from critics urging that national security take precedence over commercial dominance.

Lutnick has also faced criticism over allegations that the Commerce Department failed to close loopholes that could potentially allow Chinese companies to access advanced Nvidia microchips.

The publication previously indicated his reluctance to alienate Beijing during trade negotiations.

The upcoming announcement coincides with Lutnick's preparations to accompany Trump on a scheduled diplomatic visit to China this week.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department is expected to advance new regulations aimed at preventing the illicit diversion of high-performance processors to Beijing.