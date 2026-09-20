Trump Announces ‘AI Force’, Plans to Appoint ‘AI Czar’ as He Vows to Keep US Ahead of China

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) announced plans to establish an “AI Force” and appoint an “AI Czar” as part of his administration's efforts to expand the country's artificial intelligence industry and maintain its lead over China and other nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his administration would not allow what he described as efforts to hinder or “stifle” the growth of artificial intelligence.

"Over the years, there have been many Hoaxes, all generated by the Radical Left Dumocrats, for purposes of destroying our Country. RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, Global Warming, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, and now, the decimation, or destruction, of AI, commonly known as Artificial Intelligence - And I, as President of the United States, will not stand by and let this happen. It all began with an attack on our Data Centers, until people realized how wealthy and prestigious they were for the Communities in which they were built. Higher Salaries, Lower Taxes, and Safer Streets, was the result, and the crazed Data Center attack has largely failed, so now, in much the same way as they changed the term “Global Warming” to “Climate Change,” in that it covers a much larger “territory” of doubt, they are going straight at AI,” Trump said.

He said the administration would also seek to address harmful uses of AI through existing legal mechanisms.

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“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System. For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term. To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI “Czar” - Only High I.Q. individuals need apply! AI is the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet, but will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25% of our Country’s GDP. We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way!” Trump said.

Trump's comments come amid growing investment in AI infrastructure and increasing debate over the economic returns from the technology.

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Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk recently said AI could significantly accelerate US economic growth.

“My guess is that AI roughly doubles US GDP growth next year from ~2% to ~4%,” Musk said on X, adding, “Maybe even more.”

The comments come as major technology companies continue to invest heavily in AI data centres, computing infrastructure and advanced models.

A recent report by brokerage firm Dolat Capital said the AI investment cycle was entering a major macroeconomic test, with higher borrowing costs and rising bond yields potentially increasing the funding burden for large-scale infrastructure spending.

The brokerage also identified AI monetisation as a key uncertainty, questioning whether revenues generated by increasingly expensive AI systems would be sufficient to justify the pace of investment.

“The key risk is not demand for AI, but whether incremental investment continues to generate sufficient returns to sustain the current pace of spending,” the report said.