Trump Announces Creation of Super Intelligence Force to Secure U.S. Lead in Advanced AI

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday the formation of a new federal body called the Super Intelligence Force (SIF), tasked with coordinating government efforts to maintain American dominance in the rapidly advancing field of super intelligence.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the initiative follows the “Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence,” during which leading technology companies affirmed their responsibilities to the American people. He described super intelligence as a transformative technology that many believe will surpass the Industrial Revolution and the internet in impact, with the potential to protect national interests and improve the lives of all Americans.

The Super Intelligence Force will oversee the federal government’s engagement with consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, critical infrastructure providers, and companies developing super intelligence technologies. According to the announcement, the force will be led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor. It will report directly to the president and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Trump framed the move as essential to ensuring the United States continues to lead the world in this emerging domain.

