Trump Announces Plans For Direct Talks With Putin To End Ukraine Conflict

Washington DC: As Russia continues to escalate its strikes on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that he has plans to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days, as several European leaders are expected to visit the United States for what he described as "very interesting discussions" aimed at resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Over the next couple of days, we're going to get it done--the Russia-Ukraine situation," Trump said. “We're going to get it done. Have confidence. We will get it done.” Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after returning from the US Open finals, Trump expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs related to the conflict but reiterated his belief that peace is within reach.

"We'll see. We have very interesting discussions. European leaders are coming over to our country on Monday or Tuesday, individually, and I think we're going to get that settled. I think we're going to get it done. I think we're going to get it done. We have to," he added. Trump, who has long touted his personal rapport with Putin, was asked whether the Russian leader's recent actions, including a major weekend assault on Ukraine, had changed his views.

In response, Trump emphasised that while he had been "tougher on Russia than anyone", he was deeply troubled by the war. "Nobody was tougher on Russia than I was," Trump said. “But I'm not happy. I'm not happy about the whole situation. It's interesting--it doesn't affect us. It's not our soldiers. It's a horrible waste of humanity.”

At least three people, including a child, were killed and dozens were injured after a series of overnight Russian missile and drone strikes pounded multiple Ukrainian cities, damaging residential areas and igniting a fire in Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers building. The US President further lamented the high human cost of the conflict, noting that it was a "horrible waste of humanity".