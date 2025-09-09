Trump Approves Israeli Strike On Hamas Leadership In Qatar: Reports

Doha: Tensions escalated in the Middle East again after Israel carried out a targeted strike against senior Hamas officials in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday. According to reports, US President Donald Trump approved of the strike, which has triggered controversy given his recent showcasing of efforts to broker peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) jointly executed the operation, citing the targeted people's involvement in orchestrating attacks against Israel, including the October 7 incidents.

Multiple explosions rocked the Katara district in Doha, following which the smoke rose high in the sky from the area. Al Jazeera reported that the Hamas negotiations delegation was targeted during a meeting, while Israeli media claimed the strike aimed at top Hamas figures, including Khalil al-Hayya and Saleh al-Arouri's deputy, Zaher Jabarin.

Qatar Played Key Role In Mediating Talks Between Israel And Hamas

The results of the attack are still awaited. However, the strike led to a rapid escalation, as it was the first known Israeli operation on Qatari soil, a country that has played a key role in mediating talks between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, the approval of the strike by Trump raised questions about the consistency of his foreign policy approach. Recently, Trump has been actively engaged in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, even claiming that the Israelis have accepted his terms for a ceasefire in Gaza. However, the strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar seems to contradict these efforts, complicating the peace process. Hamas has reiterated its commitment to ceasefire proposals and prisoner exchange deals, despite the Israeli aggression.

Qatar has condemned the Israeli attack as a cowardly act, stressing that it would not tolerate any actions undermining its security and sovereignty. The Qatari government has vowed not to tolerate the attack, calling it "reckless Israeli behaviour" and has pledged to investigate the incident at the highest level.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry's statement shows the growing tensions and diplomatic fallout from the incident. The Israeli Defense Forces' operation has further triggered escalation amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The IDF confirmed the airstrike, stating that it used precise munitions and relied on additional intelligence to minimise civilian harm.