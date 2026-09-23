Trump Blasts Canada’s Immigration Policies in Truth Social Post, Warns of ‘Liberal Takeover’

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Canada’s immigration approach in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, claiming the country is “destroying itself” by admitting large numbers of people without adequate checks and warning of severe long-term consequences.

In the post, Trump wrote, “Canada is destroying itself by allowing millions and millions of people into the Country, essentially unchecked and unvetted, and who are causing problems that will soon be too big to handle. It is a Liberal takeover that will end very badly. Already showing up in their numbers. Big unemployment. ‘Oh Canada!’”

The remarks come amid ongoing debates in both countries over border security, asylum claims, and economic pressures. Trump framed the issue as a failure of Canadian Liberal Party leadership, linking higher immigration volumes to rising unemployment and social strain.

Canadian officials have previously defended their immigration system as rules-based and necessary for addressing labor shortages, while critics in Canada have raised concerns about housing shortages, healthcare wait times, and integration challenges.

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