Trump Blasts Supreme Court After 6-3 Birthright Citizenship Ruling, Congratulates Xi Jinping In Sarcastic Post

Washington: President Donald Trump criticised the US Supreme Court on Tuesday (LOCAL TIME) after it struck down his executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and temporary visitors.

Reacting on Truth Social to the 6-3 ruling, Trump sarcastically congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling the decision a "massive Birthright Citizenship WIN" for China over birth tourism concerns.

The President said, "I would like to congratulate President Xi, and the Great Country of China, on their massive Birthright Citizenship Win!"

The remark came hours after the US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, upheld the principle of birthright citizenship, affirming that children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present are entitled to automatic US citizenship under the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

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The President's post appeared to suggest that the court's decision would benefit foreign nationals, including those from China.

The ruling came as the Supreme Court struck down the executive order associated with Trump, with the majority reaffirming that the Fourteenth Amendment guarantees citizenship to those born on US soil, consistent with earlier precedents.

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While some conservative justices dissented, the court's decision was welcomed by civil rights groups, who called it a relief for immigrant communities across the country.

American broadcaster CNN shared the court document, which mentioned that children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present in the country are entitled to automatic US citizenship under the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The Court also relied on its earlier ruling in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which established that children born in the US to foreign parents are entitled to birthright citizenship.

CNN mentioned that one of the main arguments that President Donald Trump's attorneys had raised was that the 14th Amendment required people to be domiciled -- or with the intention of remaining -- in the United States before being entitled to birthright citizenship.

On the hearing, the American broadcaster reported that Chief Justice John Roberts said, "Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights -- to freely participate in our political community," Roberts wrote for the court. "The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to 'every free-born person in this land.' We keep that promise today."