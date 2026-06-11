Trump Cancels Iran Bombing Plans At Last Minute After High-Level Talks

Washington: US President Donald Trump has called off fresh military strikes against Iran at the 11th hour, just moments before Washington was poised for escalation on Thursday. Declaring termination of strikes on Iran, Trump cited breakthroughs in negotiations that had reportedly reached the very top of Tehran’s leadership. The decision followed days of rising tension and public warnings from Trump on Thursday that the United States was ready to act “VERY HARD TONIGHT”, including threats to seize control of Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export terminal.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated that the decision to halt escalation came after discussions with the Islamic Republic advanced to its highest political level and secured approval. He confirmed that scheduled attacks expected later in the day would no longer proceed. Trump's announcement was a sharp reversal from his earlier stance and raised hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough after over 3 months of conflict.

Donald Trump disclosed that the terms now agreed in both concept and detail had the backing of a wide coalition. According to his statement, the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and other partners had signed off on the framework. The president asserted that the timing and venue for a formal signing would be announced shortly.

Negotiations Reach Iran’s Top Leadership

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” Trump wrote. He added that the talks had moved forward “in both concept and great detail” with all relevant parties involved, signalling that the deal now reflected a broad regional consensus.

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The US president made clear that while the strikes were off, pressure would not ease entirely. “The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” he stated. The remarks suggested that Washington intends to keep leverage in place until the agreement is formally completed, even as the immediate threat of military action receded.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized — Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly."

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Threat To Truce In Hours

Earlier on Thursday, Trump had warned of severe retaliation, declaring the United States would hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT”. He also floated the possibility of taking control of Kharg Island, a move that would have struck at the heart of Iran’s oil revenue. Therefore, the sudden cancellation caught observers off guard and underlined how quickly diplomatic channels had progressed behind the scenes.

In an earlier post on social media, Trump had said, “The United States will be hitting Iran (whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”