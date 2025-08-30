Trump Cancels Plans To Visit India For Quad Summit: Reports

US President Donald Trump has cancelled his plan to visit India for the upcoming Quad summit likely to be held in November.

Trump no longer plans to visit India for the upcoming Quad summit, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the US President's schedule.

The report linked the move to recent strains in India-US relationship.

The White House is yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

This decision comes amid India-US tensions following Trump's imposition of penal tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

In a report titled 'The Nobel Prize and a Testy Phone Call: How the Trump-Modi Relationship Unraveled’, the New York Times said, “After telling Mr Modi that he would travel to India later this year for the Quad summit, Mr Trump no longer has plans to visit in the fall.”

The Quad summit to be held in New Delhi this year will see the participation of leaders from Australia, Japan and the US.

The NYT article further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “losing patience” with President Trump.

“President Trump’s repeated claims about having 'solved' the India-Pakistan war infuriated Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. And that was only the beginning,” the article said.

India has clarified multiple times that the US had no role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement following Operation Sindoor.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had confirmed that PM Modi, during his 35-minute phone call with Trump, at the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, had conveyed to the US President that there was no US mediation in India-Pakistan truce deal and that India will never accept any third party mediation.

Acknowledging it, the New York Times, in its article, wrote, “The Indian leader bristled. He told Mr Trump that US involvement had nothing to do with the recent ceasefire. It had been settled directly between India and Pakistan."

“Trump largely brushed off Mr Modi’s comments, but the disagreement — and Mr Modi’s refusal to engage on the Nobel — has played an outsize role in the souring relationship between the two leaders, whose once-close ties go back to Mr. Trump’s first term,” the NYT said.

Trump has completely disregarded PM Modi's statements and kept on repeating his claims of de-escalating the military conflict between India and Pakistan, the NYT article suggested. According to reports, Trump took credit for stopping the conflict over 40 times since May 10.

During the phone call, Trump told PM Modi that Pakistan will nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize hoping that India will follow the same route, the NYT article suggested.

“The not-so-subtle implication, according to people familiar with the call, was that Mr Modi should do the same,” the NYT said.

“Trump largely brushed off Mr Modi’s comments, but the disagreement — and Mr Modi’s refusal to engage on the Nobel — has played an outsize role in the souring relationship between the two leaders, whose once-close ties go back to Mr. Trump’s first term,” the NYT said.

“And it is also the tale of an American president with his eye on a Nobel Prize, running smack into the immovable third rail of Indian politics: the conflict with Pakistan,” it added.