Trump Claims He Could Stop Another War Tonight, Says He Doesn’t Care About Nobel Prize

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump reignited controversy over the Nobel Peace Prize while making sweeping claims about his role in preventing global conflicts. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he had “saved millions of lives” and “stopped eight wars,” adding that he might be on the verge of halting another conflict “tonight, very soon.”

Nobel Prize Dispute

Trump dismissed the importance of the Nobel Prize, insisting he doesn’t care about the award. He argued that Norway effectively controls the process, despite repeated clarifications from Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that the prize is awarded independently by the Nobel Committee. Støre confirmed he had received a text message from Trump linking his Greenland ambitions to his frustration over not winning the prize.

In that message, Trump wrote that since Norway had not given him the Nobel, he no longer felt bound to think “purely of peace” and would instead prioritize what was “good and proper for the United States.”

Greenland and NATO

Trump also questioned Denmark’s claim to Greenland, a self‑governing territory within the Danish Kingdom, and asserted that NATO should support America’s push for “complete and total control” of the Arctic region. He argued that Greenland was vital for US national security and claimed he had done “more for NATO than any other person since its founding.”

The White House backed Trump’s position, with officials describing Greenland as strategically critical and suggesting its people would be better protected under US security guarantees.

Norway Pushes Back

Prime Minister Støre, joined by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, urged Trump to de‑escalate tensions and reconsider proposed tariffs on European nations. Støre reiterated that the Nobel Peace Prize is not controlled by his government, calling Trump’s linkage of the award to territorial ambitions “misplaced.”