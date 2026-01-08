Trump Claims He Ended 8 Wars, Says Norway ‘Foolishly’ Denied Him Nobel Peace Prize

Washington: US President Donald Trump claimed that he had "single-handedly ended eight wars" and maintained that although the Nobel Peace Prize "doesn't matter”, he believed he had been unfairly denied the award by Norway, the country that hosts the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the central issue for him was that he had "saved millions of lives”, while criticising Norway for what he called a foolish decision to withhold the honour. In the message, he referred to the award as the "Noble Peace Prize”.

Linking his foreign policy record to US military power, Trump said American strength under his leadership restored global deterrence and commanded respect from adversaries. "The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the rebuilt U.S.A.," he wrote, attributing the prevention of broader conflicts and progress on peace to that military rebuilding.

Trump has repeatedly said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for diplomatic initiatives during his first term, particularly in the Middle East, and has frequently compared his record with that of past recipients.

In the same post, Trump again criticised US allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, alleging that several member states failed to meet defence spending obligations until he pressured them to do so. He said contributions increased only after his intervention, adding that the United States had been "foolishly paying for them" for years.

Referring to Norway as a founding NATO member, Trump described the country as benefiting from US security guarantees while, in his view, denying him recognition for his role in preserving peace.

Trump also made broad assertions about Russia and NATO, claiming Moscow does not fear the alliance without US support and crediting himself with preventing a complete Russian takeover of Ukraine.

Writing portions of the post in capital letters, Trump said that without his involvement, "Russia would have all of Ukraine right now," and added that "Russia and China have zero fear of NATO without the United States."