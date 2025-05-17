Trump Claims India Offered to Cut 100% of Tariffs, But Says No Rush for Trade Deal

India offered to cut 100% of their tariffs for the United States, President Donald claimed on Friday, but added that he was in no rush to formalise a trade deal despite the apparent breakthrough.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Trump claimed that South Korea also wanted to make a deal with the United States.

“If confirmed, it would be a striking development,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, adding, “Do you know they’re willing to cut 100% of their tariffs for the United States?”

However, India quickly responded to Trump’s comments with a more cautious tone. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that the trade negotiations remain complex and no deal is yet finalized.

“Between India and the US, trade talks have been going on. These are complicated negotiations. Nothing is decided till everything is. Any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial; it has to work for both countries. That would be our expectation from the trade deal. Until that is done, any judgment on it would be premature,” Jaishankar said.

Trump’s mixed signals suggest ongoing uncertainty about the outcome and timing of any potential trade agreement. While he acknowledged that a deal with India could come “soon,” he also said, “I’m in no rush. Look, everybody wants to make a deal with us.”

At the same time, Trump reiterated his broader ambition to overhaul global trade dynamics. He indicated that new import duty rates for various trading partners could be announced within the next two to three weeks, signaling potential unilateral actions if deals are not reached.