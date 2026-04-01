Trump Claims US Will be ‘Out of Iran Pretty Quickly’ Amid Ground Invasion Speculations

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The United States will ​be "out of Iran pretty quickly" and ‌could return for "spot hits" if needed, President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday, hours before ​he was scheduled to make a ​primetime address to the nation.

Trump also said ⁠he would express his disgust with NATO ​for what he considers the alliance's lack ​of support for U.S. objectives in Iran. He said he is "absolutely" considering an attempt to withdraw ​the United States from NATO.

Asked ​when the United States would consider the Iran war ‌over, ⁠Trump said: "I can't tell you exactly, we're going to be out pretty quickly."

He said U.S. action has ensured Iran ​will not ​have a ⁠nuclear weapon.

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"They won't have a nuclear weapon because they are ​incapable of that now, and then ​I'll ⁠leave, and I'll take everybody with me, and if we have to we'll ⁠come ​back to do spot hits," ​Trump said.