Trump Claims US Will be ‘Out of Iran Pretty Quickly’ Amid Ground Invasion Speculations
Asked when the United States would consider the Iran war over, Trump said: "I can't tell you exactly, we're going to be out pretty quickly."
- World News
- 1 min read
WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The United States will be "out of Iran pretty quickly" and could return for "spot hits" if needed, President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday, hours before he was scheduled to make a primetime address to the nation.
Trump also said he would express his disgust with NATO for what he considers the alliance's lack of support for U.S. objectives in Iran. He said he is "absolutely" considering an attempt to withdraw the United States from NATO.
Asked when the United States would consider the Iran war over, Trump said: "I can't tell you exactly, we're going to be out pretty quickly."
He said U.S. action has ensured Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.
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"They won't have a nuclear weapon because they are incapable of that now, and then I'll leave, and I'll take everybody with me, and if we have to we'll come back to do spot hits," Trump said.