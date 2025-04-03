Trump Cracks Down On National Security Council: Officials Face Axe Over Loyalty Issues

Washington: In a big development, President Donald Trump has moved to fire several US National Security Council officials over concerns that they aren't sufficiently loyal to the administration. The Associated Press sources, confirmed the reports saying that the US President is likely to fire several officials of the NSC of the United States. reportedly after a meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer. The dismissals come amid controversy surrounding the NSC's handling of sensitive information and allegations of insufficient vetting.

Laura Loomer, known for promoting conspiracy theories, including 9/11 conspiracy theories, met with Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday. She presented her research, urging Trump to purge NSC staffers she deemed uncommitted to his "Make America Great Again" agenda. The meeting was attended by Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Serio Gor, Director of the Presidential Personnel Office.

Among those let go are David Feith, Senior Director overseeing technology and national security, and Brian Walsh, Senior Director overseeing intelligence matters. The reasons behind their dismissal are unclear, but sources suggest issues with their background vetting.

The firings come as National Security Adviser Mike Waltz faces criticism for using the encrypted Signal app to discuss a sensitive military operation targeting Houthi militants in Yemen. A journalist, Jeffrey Goldberg, was mistakenly added to the chat, revealing discussions on the operation's timing and aircraft used.

Waltz has taken responsibility for building the text chain but claims he doesn't know how Goldberg was included. Loomer stated, "It was an honour to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings... I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and reiterating the importance of strong vetting for the sake of protecting the President and national security."

The move has drawn criticism and concern from various quarters, with global leaders reacting to Trump's policies, including sweeping tariffs that have sparked calls for talks.

Implications For Trump's National Security Team

The recent shake-up in the National Security Council raises questions about the stability and effectiveness of Trump's national security team. With several senior officials now departed, the White House faces a major challenge in maintaining continuity and cohesion in its national security decision-making processes.

As the administration navigates complex global issues, including the ongoing conflict in Yemen and rising tensions with various nations, the need for a well-coordinated and experienced national security team is more pressing than ever. The implications of these changes will likely be closely watched by domestic and international observers alike.