Trump Criticizes Musk, Blames ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ for His Behavior

Washington: Former President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk have entered into a sharp and public feud, marking a dramatic end to what was once a close political and personal relationship. The fallout unfolded across both men’s social media platforms on Thursday, escalating tensions over policy disagreements and personal accusations.

The conflict began when Trump expressed disappointment in Musk during an Oval Office press appearance, stating, “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore.” He criticized Musk’s recent opposition to a major Republican-backed bill focused on taxes, spending cuts, and energy policies. Musk had called the legislation a “disgusting abomination,” citing concerns over its projected impact on the federal deficit.

Musk fired back on his platform X, claiming that Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his support. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk said. He went on to accuse Trump of ingratitude and attacked the legislation for removing electric vehicle subsidies while keeping oil and gas incentives intact.

Trump responded by suggesting Musk might be suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a term he used to describe individuals who become hostile after leaving his administration. “Some people leave, and they miss it so badly they become hostile. I don’t know what it is,” Trump said.

The feud escalated further when Trump hinted at revoking federal contracts and subsidies that benefit Musk’s companies, including those tied to Tesla and SpaceX. In return, Musk made a serious accusation—without providing evidence—claiming Trump’s name appears in unpublicized files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The White House dismissed the allegation and questioned Musk’s motivations given his prior public support for Trump.

The dispute has raised concerns about potential impacts on Musk’s businesses, including government partnerships. Tesla’s stock dropped Thursday amid the turmoil. Musk, one of the largest donors to Republican campaigns in recent years, had previously pledged to support conservative candidates but has recently suggested he may scale back his political spending.

A source inside the White House said Trump was initially more disappointed than angry about Musk’s criticism, but his tone has shifted following a series of harsh posts from the Tesla CEO.

Despite the heated exchange, Trump appeared somewhat reflective, recalling Musk’s past support and campaign involvement. “Elon endorsed me very strongly,” Trump said, while also suggesting that Musk’s opposition to the bill is personal and connected to the removal of electric vehicle mandates.

As of Thursday evening, a red Tesla that Trump once purchased to support Musk’s business was still parked outside the White House, a quiet reminder of their now-faltering alliance.