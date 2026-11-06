Trump Defends Hegseth Amid Impeachment Threat, Says US Military Operations in Iran, Venezuela Successful

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) defended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth amid growing calls for his removal and renewed impeachment threats in Congress, asserting that American military operations in Iran and Venezuela had been successful under his leadership.

Asked whether he anticipated any staffing changes in his administration, particularly concerning Hegseth, Trump praised the Pentagon chief's performance and dismissed criticism of his leadership. "United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, has done a fantastic job. Now, it's got some interesting things. You know, we had more generals than we did in World War II. Everybody was a four-star general. I never saw anything like it. And many of those people were woke. I don't like a woke general, and so he probably has opposition. I think he's done a fantastic job," Trump said.

Defending his administration's military operations, Trump cited the US campaigns involving Venezuela and Iran, claiming American forces had achieved their objectives with limited casualties. Referring to Venezuela, he said the operation was completed in 48 minutes without any American fatalities, describing it as one of the greatest attacks witnessed.

Turning to Iran, Trump claimed that the United States had established control over strategic areas and that its blockade had been successful. "We have succeeded with the blockade tremendously," Trump said, adding that the administration would soon decide whether to expand military operations to ensure Iran could not rebuild its military capabilities.

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He also claimed that Iran could take 25 to 30 years to rebuild following the military campaign, while indicating that further action remained an option. "I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to. You'll know soon enough," he added.

Trump acknowledged American casualties during the Iran conflict, saying 18 US service members had lost their lives, while maintaining that the number was considerably lower than losses suffered during previous American military engagements in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

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The President also accused Iran of causing extensive bloodshed over several decades, alleging that Tehran had been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans and at least 75,000 protesters during its domestic crackdown. Meanwhile, Hegseth is facing mounting pressure from lawmakers seeking his removal over the administration's handling of the Iran conflict.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie on November 4 said he would not revive impeachment proceedings against the Pentagon chief if he resigned. "There is one contingency in which I won't reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns," Massie said in a post on X, according to CNN.

Massie is reportedly preparing to push for a House vote on the impeachment effort when lawmakers return for the next congressional session. Democratic Congressman Jason Crow has also called for Hegseth's removal, alleging that his leadership has placed American military personnel at greater risk.