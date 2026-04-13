Trump Deletes Jesus Christ-Like AI Post After Facing Backlash From Religious Conservatives Amid Iran Naval Blockade Threat

Washington: After posting an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure, which drew widespread ​criticism from several religious conservatives, US President Donald Trump deleted the post on Monday.

The post on the Truth Social platform also came ‌amid his feud with Pope Leo, who has recently criticised the US-Israeli war against Iran as inhumane. Trump got back at Leo by calling him “WEAK on crime" on Truth Social.

The controversial post that depicted Trump in a white robe with an apparently healing hand on a prone man's head, was seen as offensive to many, especially those who are among the Republican President's staunch supporters, whose support was critical to last election victory.

The painting-like image showed him holding a glowing orb ​in one hand. His other hand seems to touch an apparently sick man on his forehead. The Statue of Liberty, fireworks, a fighter jet and eagles was also seen in the background.