Trump Fires Top Three National Security Officials In Latest Move To Consolidate Power

Washington: President Donald Trump has indeed fired several White House National Security Council (NSC) officials, with more expected to follow, according to sources. The decision allegedly came after far-right activist Laura Loomer urged Trump to purge staffers she deemed insufficiently loyal to his agenda. The firing of NSC officials, meanwhile, has sparked controversy and raised questions about the future of the NSC.

The firings and questioning of NSC officials have raised concerns about the possible erosion of the council's independence and the impact on national security decision-making. The developments have also sparked debate about the role of politics in the NSC and the potential consequences for the country's foreign policy.

The fired officials include Brian Walsh, Director for Intelligence, Thomas Boodry, Senior Director for Legislative Affairs, and David Feith, Senior Director overseeing Tech and National Security. According to sources, Loomer presented her research to Trump in an Oval Office meeting, stressing staffers she believed were disloyal. The meeting was attended by Vice President JD Vance, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Sergio Gor, Director of the Presidential Personnel Office.

Leaked Messages Expose Contempt For European Allies

The firing of officials come amidst controversy surrounding leaked messages from a private Signal chat, used as a virtual war room by Trump's national security team. The messages, accidentally shared with Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, reveal a deep-seated contempt for European allies. Vice President JD Vance expressed frustration with "bailing Europe out again," while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth branded them “pathetic free-loaders”.

Implications And Concerns

The leaked messages also show officials debating US strikes against Houthis in Yemen, with concerns about clashing with Trump's hardline stance on Europe. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who added Goldberg to the chat, is reportedly facing termination. Insiders describe Waltz as "a f***ing idiot," underlining growing tensions within the administration.

Loomer's Influence And Trump's Agenda

Laura Loomer, known for promoting conspiracy theories, has been a vocal supporter of Trump's agenda. She emphasized the importance of "strong vetting" to protect national security. Her influence on Trump's decision-making process raises concerns about the potential politicization of the NSC.