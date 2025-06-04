Trump Frustrated with Barrett and Other Supreme Court Justices He Appointed, Says Report

Donald Trump has expressed private frustration with the Supreme Court justices he nominated — especially Justice Amy Coney Barrett — over rulings that have not aligned with his expectations.

Trump, according to sources cited in a CNN report, has vented about Barrett in particular, questioning her commitment to conservative values and suggesting that she has not ruled in line with how she presented herself during her 2020 nomination process. The complaints have continued for over a year and also extend to Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“It’s not just one ruling. It’s been a few different events he’s complained about privately,” a senior administration official told CNN.

Anger Behind Closed Doors

The frustrations are said to have grown as Trump faces mounting legal and political challenges, many of which have involved rulings from the courts. Trump’s allies on the right have reportedly described Barrett to him as “weak,” which has further stoked his discontent.

One recent example includes Barrett’s vote in March to reject Trump’s plan to freeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid. That decision led to a wave of conservative backlash online, with some commentators and activists attacking her character and qualifications.

The criticism intensified following her decision to recuse herself from a case involving a Catholic charter school in Oklahoma due to her ties to the attorneys involved. With Barrett absent, the court split 4–4, leaving in place a ruling that declared the school unconstitutional — a result that disappointed many conservatives.

Trump’s Growing Tensions with the Judiciary

Trump’s complaints about Barrett are part of a wider pattern of frustration with the judicial system and even the conservative legal establishment.

Last week, after a federal appeals court ruled against his tariff plan, Trump lashed out at Leonard Leo, a key figure in the conservative Federalist Society who had helped him select judicial nominees. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote:

“Leonard Leo is a real ‘sleazebag’ … a bad person, who in his own way, probably hates America.”

Concerns Over Barrett’s Safety

Some in Trump’s inner circle have speculated that threats against Barrett and her family may have influenced her rulings. In March, police investigated a bomb threat at the South Carolina home of her sister. According to sources cited in the report, Trump has privately asked allies if Barrett needs additional security and whether that might help her feel more secure in her position.

Despite his frustration, Trump has so far avoided criticizing Barrett in public. After her vote against the foreign aid freeze, he told reporters:

“She’s a very good woman. She’s very smart, and I don’t know about people attacking her, I really don’t know.”