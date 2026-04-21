Trump Going To Pakistan for ‘Peace Deal’? Diplomatic Chaos Mounts As Islamabad Talks Deepens

New Delhi: Global markets and diplomatic circles are in a state of confusion today as conflicting signals emerge regarding a landmark peace deal between the United States and Iran.

While U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at a historic visit to Islamabad to finalise an agreement, Tehran remains undecided on whether to attend the second round of negotiations, citing bad faith and a crushing naval blockade.

The Islamabad Confusion: Will They or Won’t They?

The primary source of the current confusion lies in the different narratives of Washington and Tehran.

On Sunday, President Trump announced that a U.S. delegation, likely to be led by Vice President JD Vance and including advisors Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, would travel to the Pakistani capital for talks on Monday.

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Trump even suggested on social media that he might personally travel to Pakistan to sign a deal if a breakthrough is reached.

However, Iranian state media (IRNA) and Foreign Ministry spokespersons have repeatedly signalled that no delegation has departed for Pakistan.

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Tehran’s hesitation stems from the ongoing U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, which Trump insists will remain until a deal is reached.

The confusion was further compounded by reports that VP JD Vance was still in Washington as of late Monday, despite preparations in Islamabad being in full swing.

Pakistan’s Role

The backdrop for these talks is a fragile two-week ceasefire in the 2026 Iran war, set to expire this Wednesday.

While claiming a deal is "very close," Trump has simultaneously threatened to "knock out every single power plant and bridge in Iran" if the Strait of Hormuz is not permanently reopened to global shipping.

"The enemy is confused," Trump wrote on Truth Social, claiming the blockade is costing Iran $500 million a day.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian responded by stating that the U.S. is seeking surrender, not a fair negotiation.

Islamabad has emerged as the central hub for this high-stakes diplomacy, with Pakistani officials delivering 15-point proposals between the two sides.