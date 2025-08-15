Trump Heads to Alaska for High-Stakes Summit with Putin on Russia-Ukraine War

Republic World
Updated 15 August 2025 at 18:30 IST

With the war in Ukraine dragging into its third year, the meeting could either de-escalate tensions or further complicate the geopolitical landscape.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump left Washington on Friday morning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska at a U.S. military base for a crucial summit.

Trump flew out of Joint Base Andrews for Friday’s meeting in Anchorage that could influence the war in Ukraine and European security.

Trump aims to showcase his skills as a dealmaker.  

For Putin, it's a chance to negotiate terms that favour Russia.

The summit excludes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which could undermine Ukraine's interests.

Trump has expressed hopes for a broader peace deal, but success is uncertain.

The meeting's outcome could have significant implications for international relations and U.S. diplomacy.

Published By : Bhawana Gariya

Published On: 15 August 2025 at 18:09 IST