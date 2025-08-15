Trump Heads to Alaska for High-Stakes Summit with Putin on Russia-Ukraine War

Trump leaves to meet Putin in Alaska for high-stakes summit on Russia-Ukraine war | Image: AP

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump left Washington on Friday morning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska at a U.S. military base for a crucial summit.

Trump flew out of Joint Base Andrews for Friday’s meeting in Anchorage that could influence the war in Ukraine and European security.

Trump aims to showcase his skills as a dealmaker.

For Putin, it's a chance to negotiate terms that favour Russia.

The summit excludes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which could undermine Ukraine's interests.

Trump has expressed hopes for a broader peace deal, but success is uncertain.