‘High Stakes’: Trump Sets The Tone With Two-Word Post Ahead Of Crucial Alaska Meeting With Putin

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. | Image: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has called his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin a “high-stakes” event, suggesting it could have major consequences for both countries, according to media reports.

Earlier, Trump had stated that his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin carries a significant risk of falling short, putting the chances of success at “about 25 percent.”

The two leaders are set to meet on Friday at a US air base near Anchorage, in what will be Putin’s first visit to a Western nation since launching the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.. During this time, ties between Washington and Moscow have been tested by sanctions, rising tensions, and differences on global issues.

On Friday, delegations from both sides began arriving in the city. Air Force One was spotted preparing for departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was also seen in Anchorage, wearing a vintage USSR sweatshirt. He told reporters that Moscow “never plans ahead,” adding to the uncertainty over what the meeting might produce.

Trump has said he wants to secure a ceasefire in conflict zones, likely referring to the war in Ukraine, and stressed that Putin “is not going to mess around” with him. He also suggested that European leaders, including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, could be invited for future talks.

The White House confirmed the summit will start with a one-on-one discussion between the presidents, followed by a working lunch with their teams, and end with a joint press conference. Experts believe the schedule is meant to build personal understanding before moving to deeper policy talks.

This meeting comes at a sensitive time, with US–Russia relations strained by disputes over Ukraine, cyberattacks, arms control, and influence in the Middle East.