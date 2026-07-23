Trump Hits 99% Of Imports From 60 Countries With New Tariffs Over Forced Labour Failures

Washington: US President Donald Trump is pressing ahead with a fresh round of import tariffs on dozens of America’s trading partners, with the deadline for his interim tariffs set to lapse at the end of this week. The decision to impose new tariffs followed a major legal setback earlier this year, signalling a shift to a longer-lasting trade tool. According to reports, the new tariffs take effect from Friday on the United States' 99% trading partners, citing forced labour failures, using Section 301.

As per reports, from 12.01 am on Friday, the United States will apply duties ranging from 10% to 12.5% on goods coming from 60 countries. The Trump administration emphasised that those nations together account for 99% of all US imports and have failed to properly enforce prohibitions on products made with forced labour.

Notably, Trump’s stopgap worldwide 10% tariffs are due to expire at the same moment, after the Supreme Court struck down his most sweeping duties in February this year. The White House is now leaning on a different legal authority and it hopes it will withstand further challenges.

New Duties To Hit 99% Of US Imports

Reports suggested that under the plan, Washington will impose the new taxes on a broad swath of trading partners, stressing that inadequate action on forced labour warrants a punitive response. The countries affected make up nearly all of that the US buys from abroad, which means the impact will be felt across supply chains from electronics to apparel and food.

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The Trump administration stated that the tariffs are not blanket protectionism but targeted enforcement, tied directly to labour standards. The administration has framed the measure as a way to pressure governments to tighten oversight and to protect American workers from unfair competition.

Turning To Section 301 After Court Defeat

The new duties will be introduced under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which gives the president powers to levy import taxes and other sanctions against nations found to be engaged in unjustifiable, unreasonable or discriminatory trade practices.

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Donald Trump had resorted to the temporary 10% worldwide tariffs after the Supreme Court overturned his largest and most ambitious tariff package in February. After that avenue closed, President Trump's team has now returned to Section 301, the same mechanism he used during his first term to impose massive tariffs on China. The earlier measures survived legal scrutiny, and the administration is betting they will provide a more durable foundation this time as well.